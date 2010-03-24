  Google launches Bookmark Lists

Google has rolled out a change to its Bookmarks product that takes advantage of all the stars you've been clicking in search results, since they were introduced earlier in the year.

You can now organize particular bookmarks into lists, which are private by default, but can be shared with specific friends or even published to the Web if you like. Google reckons they'll be helpful for collaborating with friends on planning activities and trips. Dynamic previews are generated for lots of pages, too.

Once you've started creating a list, Google will intelligently identify other things that it thinks would also fit in, and recommend them to you. It can even offer a map, if those places are relevant to a particular location.

Unfortunately, though, it doesn't seem to interface with the bookmark syncing in Chrome as yet, which is a pity. Perhaps a future version might introduce that functionality. We'll keep you posted.