  Dropbox Android App coming?

Dropbox users around the world could be about to get an Android version of the mobile app, allowing them to access their Dropbox on the go from a plethora of handsets rather than just the iPhone.

The post, entitled "The Dropbox Android App!" appeared in the company's RSS feed.

Dropbox acts like a personal FTP server that allows you to store files in "The Cloud" so you can easily share them with others or to your different devices.

Journalists and fans of the app, that was nominated for a Pocket-lint award in 2009, quick to see the post's headline, are hypothesising that the company is about to launch a new app due to the confident statement.

Unfortunately nobody was able to see what the rest of the post actually said.

We will keep you posted.