  Google Reader Play makes your RSS feeds exciting

So you use Google reader to track all your RSS feeds like a hawk allowing you to play the field when it comes to getting your daily dose of technology news. Don't worry, we forgive you.

The trouble is, shifting through thousands of entries can be, well, a bit dry at times.

Google is hoping that a new service - Google Reader Play will - like Stumbleupon - help solve that, not by replacing Google Reader, but by giving you yet another way of browsing "interesting stuff on the web".

"In Google Reader Play, items are presented one at a time, and each item is big and full-screen. After you've read an item, just click the next arrow to move to the next one, or click any item on the filmstrip below to fast-forward", says Google.

Based on the same technology found in Recommended Items in Google Reader it will do its best to work out what you like and what you don't; as long as you are prepared to tell it what you like and what you don't.

The new Google plaything is live in Google Labs ready to be played with.

http://www.google.com/reader/play/