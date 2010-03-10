Google Reader Play makes your RSS feeds exciting
So you use Google reader to track all your RSS feeds like a hawk allowing you to play the field when it comes to getting your daily dose of technology news. Don't worry, we forgive you.
The trouble is, shifting through thousands of entries can be, well, a bit dry at times.
Google is hoping that a new service - Google Reader Play will - like Stumbleupon - help solve that, not by replacing Google Reader, but by giving you yet another way of browsing "interesting stuff on the web".
"In Google Reader Play, items are presented one at a time, and each item is big and full-screen. After you've read an item, just click the next arrow to move to the next one, or click any item on the filmstrip below to fast-forward", says Google.
Based on the same technology found in Recommended Items in Google Reader it will do its best to work out what you like and what you don't; as long as you are prepared to tell it what you like and what you don't.
The new Google plaything is live in Google Labs ready to be played with.
- Zuckerberg goes to DC: 9 ridiculous moments from the hearings
- Instagram data portability tool will let you download a copy of your data
- Snap Spectacles 2.0: New pair of Spectacles pop up in FCC filing
- Mark Zuckerberg dodges monopoly questions, suggests Facebook won't always be free
- What is HQ Trivia and how to play?
- Deezer arrives on Google Home, control your music with Google Assistant
- How to blacklist news sources in Apple News on iOS devices
- Facebook sends warning message to users affected by Cambridge Analytica scandal
- Facebook Messenger will add ‘unsend’ feature since it deleted Zuckerberg’s messages
- Spotify will make a mystery 'news announcement' on 24 April
Comments