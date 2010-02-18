  1. Home
Google offers virtual trip on Trans Siberian Railway

  Google offers virtual trip on Trans Siberian Railway

Google Russia has collaborated with the Russian Trans Siberian Railway to create a virtual experience of the epic journey across two continents, 12 regions. 87 cities and 9226km.

In a series of videos, the ride is documented and accompanied with stories, Russian literature, music, and other ways to make the trip a little less monotonous. Along the way, you can see the sights of lake Baikal, the Khekhtsirsky range, the Barguzin mountains and the Yenisei river.

Oh, and if you're a fan of epic train journeys, you may also be interested in a slightly shorter (but still seven-and-a-half-hour) trip across Norway, available in a downloadable 720p video. You can grab the torrent to download it from Norway's train company - NRK.

