Google donates $2m to Wikipedia
Google has reached deep into its wallet and handed over a massive grant to the Wikimedia Foundation, which runs Wikipedia and a number of other sites. The $2,000,000 donation will be used to make Wikipedia easier to use, says the charity.
"Wikipedia is one of the greatest triumphs of the internet" said Google co-founder Sergey Brin. "This vast repository of community-generated content is an invaluable resource to anyone who is online". The two organisations have partnered a few times before, but this is the first direct cash transfer between them.
Wikipedia normally depends on tens of thousands of tiny donations from its users to keep it going - holding a yearly funding drive that recently brought in $8m. Google has previously donated to other projects, including Mozilla's Firefox browser.
Jimmy Wales, co-founder of Wikipedia, said: "We are very pleased and grateful. This is a wonderful gift, and we celebrate it as recognition of the long-term alignment and friendship between Google and Wikimedia. Both organisations are committed to bringing high quality information to hundreds of millions of individuals every day, and to making the Internet better for everyone".
- Apple Animoji: How to use those new animated emoji for iPhone X
- Apple Business Chat in iOS 11.3: What is it and how does it work?
- 43 accidentally hilarious image searches that are sure to make you chortle
- Best Web Hosting Services 2018: 10 of the best cloud, VPS and web hosting providers
- Google Play Movies now lets you search across all streaming services
- Best VPN Services 2018 - Top 10 VPNs to keep your browsing secure
- Like Microsoft Edge? Now you can use it on iPad and Android tablets
- Facebook has recorded everything you’ve ever done on the site and here’s how you can see it
- Google Assistant can now instantly send and request money for free
- Cambridge Analytica scandal: Mark Zuckerberg breaks silence, promises three changes to Facebook
Comments