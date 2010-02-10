  HTC Hero getting Android 2.1 in March

The HTC team in the Netherlands has confirmed that the HTC Hero will be receiving the Android 2.1 update in March - confirming the rumour that we reported towards the end of January.

Some Hero owners will have got bored of waiting by now, and rooted their phones, installing custom ROMs and other tweaks. But the majority, we expect, are still running 1.5 - the latest version of Android to be released for the handset. There's been no movement since then on either the 1.6 or 2.0 updates.

As well as the Android update, HTC's Sense UI is also getting a small overhaul. There'll be a friend stream widget which aggregates user updates across services (sounds a lot like Buzz to us), along with better Exchange support and a couple of other tweaks.

Of course, it's worth remembering that this is an announcement from the Netherlands which may not apply directly to the UK's Hero, but given that we've heard the same date from Ireland too, we'd be very surprised if this isn't a simultaneous European, if not global, release.