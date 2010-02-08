  Google moves into the clothing market

Not content with dominating the online world, it seems Google has ambitions about what you're wearing as it's been revealed the web giant is offering items of clothing for sale.

Consumers can currently pick up a Google t-shirt - for men and women - priced at $85 or a Google-inspired scarf for $300.

The tee "takes its inspiration from the Google map point and search results graphics" over a backdrop of results for the search term "peace" while the scarf is said to be inspired "by Google's multi-functionality and diversity... features Google's signature colors and is designed to be worn in several ways".

As you'll no doubt realise, it's not a new move from Google to become a fashion brand, but the result of a special project, in this case one that involved Vogue and saw Council of Fashion Designer program designers creating one-of-a-kind items inspired by Google.