  Gmail gets duplicate contact removal tool

Google has added a small but very useful feature to its Google Contacts and Gmail service which allows you to merge contacts that appear to be the same person en-masse.

At google.com/contacts, the front page now displays a "Find Duplicates" button which attempts to identify which contacts it thinks might be there more than once, presenting you with a list that you can then approve before the changes are made.

Previously, merge functionality was available but only for one contact at a time, meaning that those with large address books frequently didn't bother. New Android users who're also big Gmail users also often ran into a mess of contacts upon starting their handset for the first time.

It's not just Android phones, either. It's possible to sync contacts on iPhone and BlackBerry devices too, and Symbian using the GooSync tool. So, if you've been putting off sorting out your address book for a while, now is a good time to do it.