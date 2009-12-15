Google's Chrome browser overtakes Safari
After a decade of dominance from Microsoft's Internet Explorer, only punctuated recently by the success of Mozilla's Firefox, another contender is stepping up to the plate - Google's Chrome browser.
Chrome, which has been praised by reviewers for its speed and feature-set, has managed to nab third place in the charts from Apple's default browser, Safari. Chrome hopped from 4.0% to 4.4% during the week of 6 - 12 December, overtaking Safari at 4.37%.
The jump in marketshare follows the launches of betas for Chrome on both Mac and Linux platforms. On the Mac, Chrome has 1.3% usage, but on Linux it jumped 3% from 3.81% to 6.34%. Chrome's gains have come "fairly equally" from both Safari and Firefox, according to Net Applications, which monitors browser usage.
For comparison, Internet Explorer is currently at 63.6% share, and Firefox is at 24.7%. Which browser do you use and why? Tell us below.
- The BBC's latest app enables kids to get creative with CBBC shows and characters
- What is Spotify Connect and how does it work?
- Facebook scandal: Anybody could have had their profile scraped. And yes, that means you
- Protect your data: How to remove multiple apps at once on Facebook
- Snapchat rolls out group video chat and @ mentions (about time, too)
- Google Assistant tips and tricks: How to master your Android assistant
- What is Amazon Music Unlimited and how does it work?
- 28 tech brands that spectacularly went bust or disappeared from existence
- Best tech easter eggs: Hidden features in Snapchat, Facebook, and more
- Apple Animoji: How to use those new animated emoji for iPhone X
Comments