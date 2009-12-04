  Verizon confirms Android 2.0 coming to Droid Eris

HTC has already confirmed they are working on bringing Android 2.0 to the HTC Hero, however Verizon has now supposedly stepped in and said that it will before April 2010.

According to Information Week, the US wireless carrier has said that the HTC Droid Eris, Verizon's version of the HTC Hero, will be getting the update in the first quarter of 2010.

"The Droid Eris currently using Android 1.5, can and will be upgraded to newer a Android operating system software in first quarter 2010," Verizon spokesperson Brenda Raney told the title.

When asked to clarify exactly which version of Android the Droid Eris will get, Raney told the website that, based on the timing, "the Droid Eris will be updated to either Android 2.0 or 2.1."

Although HTC doesn't offer updates to its devices at the same time, it does mean that there is hope for UK HTC Hero owners as the phones, including Sprint's Hero are very similar.

We are waiting comment from HTC.