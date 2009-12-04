  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Apps
    3. >
  3. App news
    4. >
  4. Google app news

Verizon confirms Android 2.0 coming to Droid Eris

|
  Verizon confirms Android 2.0 coming to Droid Eris
The browser shopping tool that will save you money when booking your next hotel room
The browser shopping tool that will save you money when booking your next hotel roomBy Pocket-lint Promotion

HTC has already confirmed they are working on bringing Android 2.0 to the HTC Hero, however Verizon has now supposedly stepped in and said that it will before April 2010. 

According to Information Week, the US wireless carrier has said that the HTC Droid Eris, Verizon's version of the HTC Hero, will be getting the update in the first quarter of 2010.

"The Droid Eris currently using Android 1.5, can and will be upgraded to newer a Android operating system software in first quarter 2010," Verizon spokesperson Brenda Raney told the title.

When asked to clarify exactly which version of Android the Droid Eris will get, Raney told the website that, based on the timing, "the Droid Eris will be updated to either Android 2.0 or 2.1."

Although HTC doesn't offer updates to its devices at the same time, it does mean that there is hope for UK HTC Hero owners as the phones, including Sprint's Hero are very similar.

We are waiting comment from HTC.

PopularIn Apps
  1. The best Amazon UK Prime Day deals 2018: Cheap TVs, Kindles, consoles, smartphones, Echo deals and more
  2. Amazon Prime Day to fall on 16 July; prepare for 36 hours of deals
  3. IGTV: Everything you need to know about Instagram's video app
  4. What is Amazon Prime Wardrobe and how does it work?
  5. Google just launched an AI-infused Podcasts app for Android
  1. Massive Pokemon Go update adds trading and friends list to AR game
  2. Android Messages: How to send and read your texts from the web
  3. What is YouTube Music and is it different to Google Play Music? YouTube's music streaming service explained
  4. YouTube Music now available in the UK for Android and iOS, along with YouTube Premium
  5. YouTube Music vs Spotify vs Apple Music vs Amazon Music Unlimited: What's the difference?
Comments