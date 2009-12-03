Google in talks to launch UK property aggregator?
It's being rumoured that Google is to launch a property portal in the UK, which would aggregate information from estate agents and allow users to view street view images and details on a map.
Estate Agents would be able to list for free, with Google making money from advertising alongside the content. Rival sites, like market leader Rightmove, charge agencies several hundreds of pounds each month to get their listings put on the Web.
Google has operated a property portal in Australia since last August and, if reports in the Telegraph are to be believed, a UK version could roll out as soon as early 2010. That could put the brakes on other aggregator sites, who would be severely undercut.
The commercial director of Estate Agent Douglas & Gordon, Ed Mead, said that he had spoken to Google about the plans, adding: "It looks very simple. If it stays free, then Google has a massive winner on its hands as it will get the backing from estate agents currently paying for rival sites".
- Cambridge Analytica scandal: Mark Zuckerberg breaks silence, promises three changes to Facebook
- Best VPN Services 2018 - Top 10 VPNs to keep your browsing secure
- How to install a VPN on an Amazon Fire TV Stick or Fire TV
- This Google app lets you doodle white lines in augmented reality
- How to permanently delete Facebook but keep your photos and more
- Google launches Shopping Actions to help retailers compete against Amazon
- Cambridge Analytica scandal: What you need to know and how to change your Facebook settings
- How to access Android easter eggs: Oreo, Nougat and more
- Spotify voice control feature pops up amid smart speaker rumours
- Best Web Hosting Services 2018: 10 of the best cloud, VPS and web hosting providers
Comments