  Google in talks to launch UK property aggregator?

It's being rumoured that Google is to launch a property portal in the UK, which would aggregate information from estate agents and allow users to view street view images and details on a map.

Estate Agents would be able to list for free, with Google making money from advertising alongside the content. Rival sites, like market leader Rightmove, charge agencies several hundreds of pounds each month to get their listings put on the Web.

Google has operated a property portal in Australia since last August and, if reports in the Telegraph are to be believed, a UK version could roll out as soon as early 2010. That could put the brakes on other aggregator sites, who would be severely undercut.

The commercial director of Estate Agent Douglas & Gordon, Ed Mead, said that he had spoken to Google about the plans, adding: "It looks very simple. If it stays free, then Google has a massive winner on its hands as it will get the backing from estate agents currently paying for rival sites".