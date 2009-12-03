Google introduces "fade in" homepage

We brought you news that Google was testing a new homepage option design and now the launch is official, making the famously sparse landing page even more so.

In a blog post, Google says: "Today we're excited to be releasing a new version of our classic homepage. The main feature of the new homepage is that it 'fades in' when the page first loads, it shows only our logo, the search box and the buttons".



Ten variants of the fade-in were tested, reveals Google, with the logic behind the change that the vast majority of visitors to Google visit to search, and Google thinks the "clean, minimalist approach gives them just what they are looking for first and foremost".

Do you like the new minimalist look, or did you prefer the previous version? Or are you an iGoogle user, making the changes irrelevant to you? Have your say in the comments box below.