  Google's Chrome OS plans to be detailed

Further to reports that Chrome OS is close to launch, we now have more confirmation that the platform isn't too far off - Google is apparently going to hold an event on 19 November that will reveal all about current progress of the OS, a broad overview of its features, and show a few demos.

Sundar Pichai, Google’s VP of product management and Matthew Papakipos, Google engineering director for Google Chrome OS will be speaking at the event, but it seems like the original rumours that the platform could launch this week were a little premature - Google says the platform will instead be launching next year.

However, it's entirely possible that some preview code will be made available so that developers can begin to explore the platform and possibility of porting their applications to it. If Chrome OS is to succeed, it'll need to have at least a little software support - however much of that is web-based.