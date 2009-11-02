  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Apps
    3. >
  3. App news
    4. >
  4. Google app news

Phantom town appears on Google Maps

|
  Phantom town appears on Google Maps

The presence of a mysterious town on Google Maps has stumped locals, the online giant and its mapping data provider.

It seems no-one can explain why "Argleton" in Lancashire, a town that does not exist, appears in the L39 postcode area just south of Ormskirk.

According to locals, where Argleton should be is just "acres of green, empty fields".

Exciting conspiracy theorists, Argleton is an anagram of "Not Real G". As an aside, it's also an anagram of "toe gnarl", "rant ogle", "oral gent" and "lot anger".

"While the vast majority of this information is correct there are occasional errors", Google told The Telegraph, on Hallowe'en.

A spokesperson for Tele Atlas, the company behind Google Map's data said: "Mistakes like this are not common, and I really can't explain why these anomalies get into our database".

Mapping companies do add errors to their maps for copyright protection reasons, but it's said to be unusual for such an error to be the creation of an entire town.

PopularIn Apps
  1. Best PDF editors for Windows: Top 5 editors to tweak and edit your PDF files
  2. How to install a VPN on an Amazon Fire TV Stick or Fire TV
  3. How to watch Mark Zuckerberg's European Parliament meeting online
  4. The browser shopping tool that will save you money when booking your next hotel room
  5. Star Wars' John Boyega shows you how to help fight cancer using just your phone and the DreamLab app
  1. The best Amazon UK Prime Day deals 2018 : Cheap TVs, Kindles, consoles, smartphones, Echo deals and more
  2. 10 best ARKit-enabled apps: The best augmented reality apps for iOS
  3. Fortnite is coming to Android phones this summer, says Epic Games
  4. What is YouTube Music? YouTube's new music streaming service explained
  5. New YouTube Music streaming service launches giving access to songs unavailable elsewhere

Comments