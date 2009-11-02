  Google Wave gets crowd-sourced user manual

It's no secret that Google Wave is a little tricky to get your head around. When confronted with the Wave dashboard for the first time, many people scratch their heads and ask "uhh... what now?". Well, Gina Trapani and Adam Pash from productivity blog Lifehacker have put together a user manual.

Titled The Complete Guide to Google Wave, the guide covers getting started, managing contacts, waves, gadgets and bots. It also discusses what Wave can't do yet, and - most importantly - what on earth it actually is. It's a bit like a much longer version of our own Five things that Google Wave can do for you post.

The manual is built on MediaWiki software, meaning that it's possible to contribute your own suggestions to improve it. However, most of the pages are currently locked from editing to prevent vandalism while the website launches. It's available free on the Web at the link above, and will be showing up as a PDF soon, and as a book in January.

