Apps News google

Google keeps default search engine status on Samsung phones, but for how long?
A report claims the Galaxy phone maker considered switching to Bing over Google.
Google Authenticator finally adds the one thing we've all been begging for
Google Authenticator will no longer be the nightmare it was the last time you got a new phone.
Google Meet makes it so you'll never have to look at your co-workers again
Don't want to see that coworker? No problem, says Google.
Google search could change forever (and you have Samsung to thank for it)
With Samsung wavering, Google is looking to ensure its business doesn't go elsewhere.
Want to try Bard? How to join the waitlist to Google's AI chatbot
Google has opened up a waitlist for Bard in the US and UK. Here's how to join the waitlist to be among the first to try Google's AI-powered chatbot.
Waze now directs you to the best EV charging station for your specific car
Just enter your EV details into the Waze app and it'll suggest the best stations on your route to visit.
Google's Material You refresh continues, this time with the Play Store
Google continues to roll out a new Material You refresh with the Play Store the latest to benefit.
Google can finally translate text found in images
Google Translate can now translate text that it finds in images on the web.
All Google One subscribers get VPN access included, regardless of tier
All Google One subscribers can now use the company's VPN for the first time.
YouTube will finally remove pop-up overlay ads on videos in April
The annoying lower-thirds banner advertisements on desktop browsers are finally going away. Here's everything you need to know.
Google promises huge Chrome MacBook battery life gains
If you're using an Apple silicon Mac, Chrome just became a battery life monster.
Android and Wear OS are getting a swathe of cool new features
A plethora of small updates will make a big difference to the way you use your Android phone and Wear OS smartwatch.
The iPhone is getting the Google Pixel's Magic Eraser feature
Google is bringing one of the Pixel's best features to the iPhone, but at a cost.
Google Chrome update boosts battery life and improves memory management for a smoother browsing experience
Chrome shouldn't eat all of your machine's RAM anymore, Google hopes.
Google Lens will soon search your screen from any Android app
It'll soon be easier than ever to use Google Lens no matter what app you're using.
Google Translate gets new features and a redesign
The new update adds adaptive features, new contextual translation options and a fresh redesign.
Google Maps Immersive View rolling out across more cities and landmarks
Google's 3D view technology is now available in London, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Tokyo, with other cities to follow soon.
Chrome Incognito users can enlist biometric locks to hide their browsing
It's now easier than ever to make sure your browsing habits don't embarrass you.
Google Meet gains emoji in-call reactions because reasons
You can (finally?) react to something on a Google Meet call using reactions.
Google Maps navigation on Wear OS no longer needs your phone
Google Maps users who have a Wear OS smartwatch can now enjoy the app's navigation features without lugging their phone around with them.