Pocket-lint

ENG

Apps News google

Readers like you help support Pocket-lint. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More.

latest

samsung galaxy a34 1
Apps
Google keeps default search engine status on Samsung phones, but for how long?

A report claims the Galaxy phone maker considered switching to Bing over Google.

By 
Google authenticator 1
google
Google Authenticator finally adds the one thing we've all been begging for

Google Authenticator will no longer be the nightmare it was the last time you got a new phone.

By 
Screenshot showing a Google Meet call with emoji reactions at the bottom of the screen 1
google
Google Meet makes it so you'll never have to look at your co-workers again

Don't want to see that coworker? No problem, says Google.

By 
Google logo on wall by Kai Wenzel 1
google
Google search could change forever (and you have Samsung to thank for it)

With Samsung wavering, Google is looking to ensure its business doesn't go elsewhere.

By 
Messages icon on an Android phone 1
Apps
Want to try Bard? How to join the waitlist to Google's AI chatbot

Google has opened up a waitlist for Bard in the US and UK. Here's how to join the waitlist to be among the first to try Google's AI-powered chatbot.

By 
Waze EV search 1
google
Waze now directs you to the best EV charging station for your specific car

Just enter your EV details into the Waze app and it'll suggest the best stations on your route to visit.

By 
Google Play Store icon on a phone screen 1
google
Google's Material You refresh continues, this time with the Play Store

Google continues to roll out a new Material You refresh with the Play Store the latest to benefit.

By 
Google logo on wall by Kai Wenzel 1
google
Google can finally translate text found in images

Google Translate can now translate text that it finds in images on the web.

By 
Google One artwork with One in Google colours 1
google
All Google One subscribers get VPN access included, regardless of tier

All Google One subscribers can now use the company's VPN for the first time.

By 
Popular Channel 4 shows to be available on YouTube photo 1 1
YouTube
YouTube will finally remove pop-up overlay ads on videos in April

The annoying lower-thirds banner advertisements on desktop browsers are finally going away. Here's everything you need to know.

By 
MacBook Pro on wooden table 1
google
Google promises huge Chrome MacBook battery life gains

If you're using an Apple silicon Mac, Chrome just became a battery life monster.

By 
Google Pixel Watch photo 11 1
google
Android and Wear OS are getting a swathe of cool new features

A plethora of small updates will make a big difference to the way you use your Android phone and Wear OS smartwatch.

By 
Google Magic Eraser 1
google
The iPhone is getting the Google Pixel's Magic Eraser feature

Google is bringing one of the Pixel's best features to the iPhone, but at a cost.

By 
Google website open in Chrome on a laptop pc 1
google
Google Chrome update boosts battery life and improves memory management for a smoother browsing experience

Chrome shouldn't eat all of your machine's RAM anymore, Google hopes.

By 
Google Lens showing a restaurant menu 1
google
Google Lens will soon search your screen from any Android app

It'll soon be easier than ever to use Google Lens no matter what app you're using.

By 
Google Translate 1
google
Google Translate gets new features and a redesign

The new update adds adaptive features, new contextual translation options and a fresh redesign.

By 
Google Maps 3D Immersive View rolling out for some landmarks photo 2 1
google
Google Maps Immersive View rolling out across more cities and landmarks

Google's 3D view technology is now available in London, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Tokyo, with other cities to follow soon.

By 
Google Chrome browser on an iPhone 1
google
Chrome Incognito users can enlist biometric locks to hide their browsing

It's now easier than ever to make sure your browsing habits don't embarrass you.

By 
Screenshot showing a Google Meet call with emoji reactions at the bottom of the screen 1
google
Google Meet gains emoji in-call reactions because reasons

You can (finally?) react to something on a Google Meet call using reactions.

By 
Google Maps navigation on Wear OS now longer needs your phone photo 1 1
google
Google Maps navigation on Wear OS no longer needs your phone

Google Maps users who have a Wear OS smartwatch can now enjoy the app's navigation features without lugging their phone around with them.

By 
 