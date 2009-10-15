Facebook improves system to report offensive behaviour
Following some tragic news regarding the negative side of Facebook, the social networking site has announced it has improved its process to better respond to offensive behaviour on the site.
In a blog post, Facebook says: "While only a small fraction of people on the site ever experience abuse such as bullying, harassment, unwanted contact or offensive behaviour from others, we're constantly improving our processes to better respond if you do have a problem".
Facebook says that after its users have provided them with "accurate and detailed information", via a new, more detailed form system, it will be able to "locate and remove abuse on the site as quickly and efficiently as possible".
Users can report abuse on the site by selecting the "Report" link located near photos, videos, notes or other content they find offensive or inappropriate, however, "keep in mind that we won't remove a photo or video just because it's unflattering", says Facebook.
