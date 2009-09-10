Facebook offers notifications Mac app

Good news if you're a Facebook-loving Mac owner. TechCrunch has discovered that the social networking site has a desktop notifications application for Apple's OS which lets you scroll through messages, notifications and wall posts without opening a browser.

It's a native app, so you won't need Adobe AIR to get it running, and it sits calmly in your menu bar at the top of the screen. When new stuff happens in your account, a Growl-style notification will pop up. There's also the option of setting a shortcut to update your status at any time.

The app is available now, and anyone can download it, but it appears to be an experimental prototype, so don't expect too much help from the company if it screws up your account or your Mac. Otherwise, if you're a Mac-using Facebooker, then perhaps it's worth a look.