Facebook u-turns over Android app

For some time, Facebook's had its fingers in its ears, shouting "LA LA LA I CAN'T HEAR YOU", when it came to Android. As previously reported on Pocket-lint, the social network has said that it has "zero resources" that it's dedicated to Google's OS.

However, that appears to have changed, and a Facebook Android app - if reports are correct - should appear within the next week or so. It won't have quite as much functionality as the iPhone version - there's no inbox - but it'll have the lifestream and update notifications.

Why the change in policy? Perhaps it's because Android's gaining traction as a mobile OS, now that there are so many handsets in development that use it. Reports also suggest that Google has loaned Facebook an Android engineer, on a temporary basis, which might tip the scales.

We'll bring you news of the app's release when it arrives.

