Michael Jackson becomes Facebook's most popular person
In death, Michael Jackson has become the most popular person on Facebook as fans sign up to become a virtual fan on the social networking site.
Michael Jackson now boasts 7,413,218 fans, a number growing by around 20 per second, according to CNN, and a massive increase on the 80,000 fans he had whilst alive.
This boost in fan numbers now means Jackson tops the popularity chart on Facebook beating the previous top-slot holder President Barak Obama's 6,441,155 supporters.
Obama recently commented on Jackson's death in relation to new media such as Facebook, stating:
"There are certain people in our popular culture that just capture people's imaginations. And in death, they become even larger. Now, I have to admit that it's also fed by a 24/7 media that is insatiable".
