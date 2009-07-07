Students deserting Facebook, statistics suggest
Facebook's own statistics seem to suggest that students - particularly college students - are leaving the social network in droves. However, the reality might not be so simple.
When you set up an advert on the social networking site, you can choose how to target that ad, selecting certain demographics. Facebook will then tell you how many people that ad will reach, so sneaky statisticians have been mining data using that system for some time.
One company - iStrategyLabs - captured a set of data six months ago, and has just done the same thing again. College students are down 21.7%, and high school students are down 16.5%.
However, users who haven't specified an education level are up 134%, so it could just be that new users can't be bothered to type in the information.
The site's female bias is slowly shrinking. At the start of the year, 55.7% of users were female, and now it's 54.6%. Also interesting in the numbers is that the percentage of over-55s on the service has rocketed 513.7% since January, and that the largest group is 35-54 years old - 28.2%.
However, given the lack of any credible competition to Facebook's throne as the top social network, we wouldn't predict anyone defecting just yet, and that's a fact well understood by Facebook's board.
One of whom - Mark Andreessen - says that the social network's revenues could reach "billions" in five years - up from about 500 million now. "If they pushed the throttle forward on monetization they would be doing more than a billion this year", said Andreessen, founder of Netscape.
- Google Assistant can now instantly send and request money for free
- Cambridge Analytica scandal: Mark Zuckerberg breaks silence, promises three changes to Facebook
- Best VPN Services 2018 - Top 10 VPNs to keep your browsing secure
- How to install a VPN on an Amazon Fire TV Stick or Fire TV
- This Google app lets you doodle white lines in augmented reality
- How to permanently delete Facebook but keep your photos and more
- Google launches Shopping Actions to help retailers compete against Amazon
- Cambridge Analytica scandal: What you need to know and how to change your Facebook settings
- How to access Android easter eggs: Oreo, Nougat and more
- Spotify voice control feature pops up amid smart speaker rumours
Comments