Facebook "Publisher" gets privacy controls

  Facebook "Publisher" gets privacy controls
Facebook has launched a beta version of an improved "Publisher", the site's main place to add content such as photos, videos, and status updates on your home page and profile.

Facebook says the new Publisher has been "streamlined a bit", while its most significant change is the new Publisher privacy control that Facebook says: "gives users the opportunity to answer the question, 'Who do you want to tell?' as easily as you answer the question, 'What's on your mind?'"

Facebook explains this with the example: "You may have some posts you want to share with a wide audience, such as whom you voted for or how great the weather is today. Other times you may have more personal updates like your new phone number or an invitation to join you at your favorite restaurant for dinner that are meant for only close or nearby friends".

This beta version will let users control who sees an item of content uploaded to their stream by clicking the lock icon in Publisher to access a drop-down menu offering different access options.

