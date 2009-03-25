  Facebook responds to criticism over new design

Facebook has responded to the criticism over the site's new layout and functionality in a blog post.

Chris Cox, Facebook's director of product notes the "thousands" of emails, wall posts and comments from users on the topic and promises "improvements immediately".

Facebook will tweak some of the more recent changes with "more control and relevance in the stream" promised, as well as live updating, more photo tags and more choices for applications.

In addition, the "highlights" section will be updated more often and show more content - similar to how the News Feed worked previously.

As well as these changes, Facebook will make friend requests and event invites more prominent, one criticism voiced by many users over the new layout.

A recent poll on Facebook about the changes saw 94% give them a thumbs down, it will be interesting to see if these tweaks are enough to satisfy the site's users.