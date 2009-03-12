  Facebook rolls out new homepage

Facebook has begun rolling out its new user homepage that it says is "designed to make it even easier for users to create content and receive real-time updates from the people and connections they have on Facebook".

In addition, the social networking site claims the new design gives users more control over who and what they see in their stream by offering new filters.

The new "Publisher" feature lets people create a message, attach additional media and share it with all of their friends via their profile and through news feeds.

Facebook's news feed has been tweaked (said to be in a bid to compete with Twitter) and is now a stream of everything that is being shared by a user's friends, with the aim of making it easier for people to comment in real-time.

There's also a redesigned "Highlights" section that shows users the "most important activity" over a longer period of time.

The new user homepage is being rolled out to users from today with all Facebookers due to get the update within the "coming days".