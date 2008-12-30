  Facebook busy on Christmas Day

Plusnet has revealed that Facebook was the second most popular website among its customers Christmas Day with activity on the social networking site starting to rise between 2pm and 3pm.

By 4pm to 5pm it had increased by 25% as Britons contacted friends and family. Facebook was beaten only by Google in the study by the internet service provider which analysed web usage and traffic over the festive period.

Shopping sites, including Amazon, iTunes, eBay, Argos and Play.com also proved big hits over Christmas and Boxing Day.

Neil Armstrong, Plusnet’s products director, said: “Social networking was very popular among our customers over Christmas, especially during the afternoon of the 25th".

“The study is a good illustration of how the web is changing the face of the traditional Christmas as more people go online for their fun, information and entertainment".

The full Plusnet Christmas Day top ten sites were:

1. Google

2. Facebook

3. BBC

4. Amazon

5. iTunes/Apple

6. YouTube

7. eBay

8. MSN

9. Bebo

10. Microsoft