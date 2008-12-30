Facebook breastfeeding ban starts protest
Facebook is hitting the headlines for its decision to remove thousands of photos from user's profiles showing them breastfeeding.
Calling the images "obscene", Facebook has seen more than 80,000 people join a Facebook petition group "Hey Facebook, Breast-feeding is not Obscene" as well as an online "nurse-in" from affected users posting more breastfeeding pictures.
Barry Schnitt, a Facebook spokesperson, said the site saw most breast-feeding photos as okay because they follow the site's terms of use, but pics that showed any part of the nipple were "obscene":
"Photos containing a fully exposed breast - as defined by showing the nipple or areola - do violate those terms on obscene, pornographic or sexually explicit material and may be removed".
