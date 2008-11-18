  Facebook intros app verification scheme

Facebook has announced the details of the Application Verification Program.

The social networking company says the program gives developers a way to help their applications stand out and reassure users that they will provide a good and trustworthy experience.

Facebook is opening the registration process to all interested developers on Facebook Platform.

As part of the program, Facebook says it will review and identify applications to ensure they satisfy the company’s guiding principles around security, respect and transparency, and have demonstrated commitment to compliance with Platform policies.

Verified apps will have greater visibility across the site, "enabling more users to easily discover and engage with trusted applications".

This move follows recent reports that suggest there are security concerns with the site, including recent news of Nigerian fraudsters hacking profiles.