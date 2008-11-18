Facebook intros app verification scheme
Facebook has announced the details of the Application Verification Program.
The social networking company says the program gives developers a way to help their applications stand out and reassure users that they will provide a good and trustworthy experience.
Facebook is opening the registration process to all interested developers on Facebook Platform.
As part of the program, Facebook says it will review and identify applications to ensure they satisfy the company’s guiding principles around security, respect and transparency, and have demonstrated commitment to compliance with Platform policies.
Verified apps will have greater visibility across the site, "enabling more users to easily discover and engage with trusted applications".
This move follows recent reports that suggest there are security concerns with the site, including recent news of Nigerian fraudsters hacking profiles.
- Instagram could be getting four new features, including live reactions and slow-mo recording
- What is Samsung Pay, how does it work, and which banks support it?
- Help in the fight against cancer for free using your phone and Vodafone's new DreamLab app
- What is Ed Balls Day and why is #EdBallsDay trending on Twitter?
- Facebook Messenger Kids: How does it work and where is it available?
- 7 best Bitcoin and cryptocurrency exchanges 2018
- Amazon just hiked the price of Prime for US customers by 20 per cent
- Apple's iTunes desktop app has arrived in the Microsoft Store
- Three adds Snapchat to Go Binge, use it at no cost to data allowance
- New Snap Spectacles 2018: Everything you need to know
Comments