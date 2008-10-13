  Facebook fervour cooling

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg has just been over in the UK to celebrate the fact that the website now has 12.6 million users on this fair isle.

But web reports are suggesting that perhaps we are all, finally, get a little fed-up with Facebook.

Hitwise Intelligence has released its latest stats and traffic to the site in the United Kingdom increases by 4% between August and September this year.

But this growth is down from 50% over the same period last year.

And this reflects an annual slowdown.

Facebook's traffic grew a whooping 88% in the UK between September 2007 and 2008.

But the year before, the site enjoyed a 2905% growth spurt.

Could it be that we're all too stressed about our finances to check our Funwalls?