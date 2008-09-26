  Photobox comes to Facebook

Photobox has launched a new application that will allows social networkers to add pics to Facebook and send them to be printed at the same time.

The new Super Photos app is now in beta, and was developed by Nudge Social Media.

It means that when you upload pics to Facebook, they are automatically uploaded to Photobox too.

As Photobox continues: "When users choose to order prints through the application on Facebook, Photobox already has a high resolution version accessible for printing".

"The application also allows users to export pre-existing Facebook albums to Photobox, and to send web-sized copies of their Photobox albums to Facebook."

Users can also access their own albums, as well as photos belonging to their Facebook friends.

And the tool also means that friends can opt to print one of your Super Photos albums themselves.

Hit the link below for more deets.