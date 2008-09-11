  Facebook moves to new look permanently

"We can't maintain both versions, and we really think you'll like the new Facebook once you get used to the changes", so states Mark Slee on the official Facebook blog as the site moves over to its new look permanently.

The popular social networking site has been running "new Facebook" concurrently with "old Facebook" giving users the chance to chose which they prefer, but this is about to come to an end.

"We are just beginning the process of moving people over to the new Facebook and saying goodbye to the old Facebook", Slee says.

The final new version will get some changes, apparently based on user feedback, such as where user's applications can be found.

Slee ends his post: "The new design is different, and we understand that some people will be uncomfortable with the changes. But over time, we think people will appreciate the advantages of the new design and the new features it offers".