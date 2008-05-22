  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Apps
    3. >
  3. App news
    4. >
  4. Facebook app news

Adium adds Facebook Chat support

|
  Adium adds Facebook Chat support
Android P release date, rumours, news and features: Will the next Android be called Pistachio Ice Cream?
Android P release date, rumours, news and features: Will the next Android be called Pistachio Ice Cream?By Dan Grabham

Facebook fans can now use the chat service away from Facebook thanks to a plugin for chat application Adium.

Available on the PC and the Mac, the plugin allows users to manage their friends and chat to them without being logged on to the social networking site.

The developers of Adium, have promised to include support for Facebook chat when the next version is released later in the year, but for those unable to wait a plugin is now available from a third party.

Once the plugin is installed using the free chat software, users will be able to manage their chats with Facebook friends from the same application that they use to talk to MSN, AOL, Yahoo and Google Talk chats.

Facebook users on the system will not be alerted to the fact that you aren't using the website, although they might wonder why you are always online.

PopularIn Apps
  1. E-scooter invasion: Everything you need to know about the electric scooters from Bird, Lime, and Spin
  2. What is Facebook's new game streaming hub and how does it work?
  3. Instagram might allow hour-long and even vertical videos soon
  4. What is Google Lens, how does it work, and which devices have it?
  5. Facebook copies Musical.ly and Dubsmash with Lip Sync Live tool
  1. What is Apple Screen Time and how does it work?
  2. Vodafone customers can now stream Prime Video for free
  3. Still don't have Google Lens? Now you can download the new app
  4. Your Apple Watch or Mac might never get the new macOS and watchOS updates
  5. Apple announces Google Maps and Waze integration into CarPlay
Comments