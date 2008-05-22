  Adium adds Facebook Chat support

Facebook fans can now use the chat service away from Facebook thanks to a plugin for chat application Adium.

Available on the PC and the Mac, the plugin allows users to manage their friends and chat to them without being logged on to the social networking site.

The developers of Adium, have promised to include support for Facebook chat when the next version is released later in the year, but for those unable to wait a plugin is now available from a third party.

Once the plugin is installed using the free chat software, users will be able to manage their chats with Facebook friends from the same application that they use to talk to MSN, AOL, Yahoo and Google Talk chats.

Facebook users on the system will not be alerted to the fact that you aren't using the website, although they might wonder why you are always online.