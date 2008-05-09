  Gladiators coming to Facebook

Gladiator ready! Contender ready!

How many of us spent our Saturday evenings waving our foam hands in the air as another one bit the dust, after being walloped off a podium with what looked like a giant cotton wool bud?

Sunday sees the return of Gladiators to UK TV but for those of you who can't wait, NBC has launched a Facebook application based on the US version of the show.

No Shadow or Wolf I'm afraid but you can still challenge Facebook friends and foe alike to interactive games based on the show's competitions, including Hit & Run, Pyramid and the Wall.

And the application includes a dashboard, which will feature scores, status, challenges and a leader board, so everyone can see if you could match the power of the gladiator.