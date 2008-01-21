  Facebook faces UK privacy investigation

Facebook is being scrutinised by the UK government over how it handles users' personal information.

A complaint by a Facebook user who claims that they deactivated their account but were unable to fully delete their profile has led to a government investigation.

The team behind the social networking site is currently being questioned by the Information Commissioner's Office (ICO).

In particular, the inquiry will look at what happens to personal information once an account is deactivated.

Currently, this information stays on the Facebook servers, which Facebook says is in "full compliance with UK data protection law".

Facebook claims that this is useful if a user later reactivates their account, however the ICO has raised concerns about how difficult it is for a former user who wants to completely delete their information from the Facebook system.

Currently, users get an automated response when they close their account which says they must "log in and delete all profile content".

Dave Evans, senior data protection practice manager at the ICO told BBC Radio 4's iPM programme: "One of the things that we're concerned about is that if the onus is entirely on the individual to delete their data.

"An individual who has deactivated their account might not find themselves motivated enough to delete information that's about them maybe on their wall or other people's site."

However, Facebook is now complying with the ICO. Evans added: "We've agreed with Facebook to discuss with them issues around what they do with my information if I wish to deactivate my account".

The ICO is to concentrate on Facebook's privacy, and the BBc suggests that this may guided by the ICO policy that organisations only keep information for as long as necessary.

However, it will also look at "the rights to data the company asserts and the privacy implications of applications embedded in Facebook", adds the BBC.

Evans concluded: "One of the things that we'll be working with the sites to achieve is to get better quality information to users to make it absolutely clear to people what exactly will happen to their information once it's posted".

Facebook maintains it does not use information from deactivated accounts.

Facebook has released a statement in which it says: "We take the concerns of the ICO [Information Commissioner's Office] and our user's privacy very seriously and are committed to working with the ICO to maintain a trusted environment for all Facebook users and ensure compliance with UK law".