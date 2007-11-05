  1. Home
Facebook to reveal music plans this week

|
Industry insiders in the States are reporting that Facebook plans to launch a music offering.

Apparently as part of a whole slew of announcements the company will make on Tuesday this week, mostly client and advertising-related, the music plans have been described as "underwhelming".

The social networking site is said to be set to reveal MySpace-style "artist pages" where users can listen to a handful of songs and learn about upcoming shows.

At this stage, insiders say that only one of the big four labels has so far signed up - EMI - but that the company is in talks with the others to try and get deals done before Tuesday's announcement.

