Facebook to get over-the-phone updates
Social networkers will soon be able to update their profiles by making a phone call, Reuters reports.
SpinVox the service that converts voicemail to text messages or email, on Thursday will announce a new service that allows users of Facebook, Jaiku and Twitter social networks to dictate updates to their profiles by calling a specially assigned number.
SpinVox will then use its voice-recognition technology to convert the speech to text and post it to one of the social networking services, or on all three simultaneously.
"Now social networking is constrained by keyboards", SpinVox chief executive Christina Domecq told Reuters.
SpinVox will initially offer the service for free, but Domecq would not say how much it may eventually charge, although she did reveal it could be ad-supported.
