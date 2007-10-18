Facebook to tighten security on site
New York Attorney General Andrew M. Cuomo and Facebook have announced Tuesday an agreement for the enforcement of safeguards to protect children and teenagers on the site from sexual predators, obscene content and harassment.
Under the terms, Facebook will begin the safety procedures by responding to user complaints about nudity, pornography, harassment or unwelcome contact within 24 hours.
The agreement will also see an independent safety and security examiner to report on Facebook's compliance for 2 years.
The settlement follows a subpoena issued by the attorney general's office that threatened Facebook with consumer fraud charges for failing to live up to claims that young people on the site were safer from sexual predators than on other sites.
"Privacy and safety have been a priority since we first built Facebook", said Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook's founder and CEO.
"Our agreement with Attorney General Cuomo will set new industry standards to stop abuse online. We applaud the attorney general's leadership and are committed to working together to keep Facebook safe."
