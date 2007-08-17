  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Apps
    3. >
  3. App news
    4. >
  4. Facebook app news

TripAdvisor buys Facebook app for $3 million

|
1/2  
iOS 12 features, release date and more
iOS 12 features, release date and more

TripAdvisor has acquired the Where I've Been Facebook app today for a staggering $3m - the biggest deal yet for a Facebook widget.

The application lets Facebook users add a map to their profile page and then mark on it which countries they have visited.

So far the more than 2.3 million Facebookers of the possible 55 million have added the widget to their profile page.

The news will no doubt act as a massive incentive to other programmers hoping to make money from their work by developing widgets for the social networking site.

No official confirmation as been cited by either programmer Craig Ulliot or TripAdvisor.

The travel app has become one of the most popular widgets on the site with over a million more users than Cities I've Visited, another app owned by TripAdvisor.

Slide.com recently acquired Favourite Peeps, a Facebook app with 1.3m users, for $60,000, which makes the reported price for Where I've Been look very expensive.

PopularIn Apps
Walmart wants you to shop from the comfort of your own home in VR
eBay flash deal gives you 15% off everything on site today only
Why Twitter 'broke' some third-party apps
Amazon's world domination soon to extend to cinemas too
Pokemon Go's new Niantic Kids login portal adds parental controls
Google Coach: Google's new health system for Wear OS revealed in leak
Comments