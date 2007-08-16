  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Apps
    3. >
  3. App news
    4. >
  4. Facebook app news

Future Facebook app lets you make friends with "familiar strangers"

|
  Future Facebook app lets you make friends with "familiar strangers"

"CityWare" is a new service, currently in development, that could eventually help you find out more about the good-looking individual that you see on the train each morning.

The project is designed to help people find out more information about "familiar strangers".

A team of UK researchers, with backing from Nokia, HP and Vodafone is creating CityWare, a Facebook application, that uses Bluetooth to find out more about people around you.

Created at Bath University the tool can use the unique ID of Bluetooth devices, like a mobile phone, to build new "friendship networks".

Dr Vassilis Kostakos, at the University of Bath, said:

"Most people you bump into or see regularly have made information about themselves available publicly online."

"But the Internet is such a big place that it's difficult to find contextual information about who someone is, where they are, etc."

CityWare lets users discover if the people they see regularly are also Cityware usera and have a profile of Facebook.

It's a while off from becoming mainstream - to get involved in the scheme you'd need a Facebook account, the CityWare application, a Bluetooth device and be near a CityWare node.

At the moment nodes have been set up in Bath, University College London, the University of California in San Diego, with more nodes going online in Sweden, Hong Kong and Sydney.

These nodes scan for Bluetooth-enabled devices in a given area, and send that information back to servers which compare the IDs of the gadgets with any enabled Facebook profiles.

Dr Vassilis Kostakos explains: "When you return to Facebook you will see a list of all the devices you were near and the link to profiles of people who have tagged themselves on CityWare".

PopularIn Apps
  1. Amazon Music app for iOS and Android now has hands-free Alexa voice control
  2. Steam Link arrives on Android as expected but is barred from iOS by Apple
  3. Wondershare Video Converter Ultimate: The only video conversion, editing, downloading and burning tool you need
  4. Best VPN Services 2018 - Top 10 providers reviewed
  5. Best PDF editors for Windows: Top 5 editors to tweak and edit your PDF files
  1. How to install a VPN on an Amazon Fire TV Stick or Fire TV
  2. How to watch Mark Zuckerberg's European Parliament meeting online
  3. The browser shopping tool that will save you money when booking your next hotel room
  4. Star Wars' John Boyega shows you how to help fight cancer using just your phone and the DreamLab app
  5. The best Amazon UK Prime Day deals 2018 : Cheap TVs, Kindles, consoles, smartphones, Echo deals and more
Comments