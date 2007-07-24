Are we in the last 24 hours of Facebook?
Mark Zuckerberg, owner of Facebook, and his business partners are headed to a Boston court room tomorrow (Wednesday) to discover whether they are going to face legal action over claims Zuckerberg stole the idea behind Facebook's billion dollar success story.
Three former Harvard classmates of Zuckerberg claim he stole their idea, business plan and coding while he worked on their social-networking site ConnectU.
The three will ask the court to shut down Facebook and transfer all its assets to them. Zuckerberg denies these claims and will ask that the case is dismissed.
Facebook recently acquired web-based OS company Parakey, suggesting they are unconcerned about the long term implications of the possibly impending legal battle.
Facebook is growing at the rate of 150,000 new members every day and it was recently revealed that Londoners are the most enthusiastic Facebook users in the UK.
