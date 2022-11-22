(Pocket-lint) - If you've recently gotten married or changed your name, then you have to go through the hassle of updating all your life documents and even socials. To make the entire process a little easier on you, Pocket-lint has detailed how to change your name on Facebook. It's really easy and can take you mere seconds to do.

How to change your name on Facebook

You can change your name on Facebook from the web or from the mobile app. Here's how.

Computer users

Log in to your Facebook account. Click your profile picture in the top right of Facebook. Select Settings and privacy, then click Settings. Click Name. Enter your name and click Review change. Enter your password and click Save changes.

Mobile app users

In the bottom right of Facebook, tap the three-line hamburger button. Scroll down and tap Settings and privacy, then tap Settings. Tap Personal and account information. Tap Name. Enter your name and tap Review change. Enter your password and tap Save changes.

Having trouble? You can fill out this form to request a name change directly from Facebook.

How often can you change your name?

You can only change your name on Facebook every 60 days.

Can you change your name to anything?

Facebook said you can't use symbols, numbers, unusual capitalisation, repeating characters, or punctuation in your name. You also can't use characters from multiple languages, titles (like professional or religious), non-name words or phrases, or offensive or suggestive words. Facebook suggests that your profile should be the same name that your friends call you in life. This name should also appear on an ID or document. Nicknames are OK, and you can list other names on your account.

Can you use a celebrity's name?

Accrording to Facebook, pretending to be anyone other than yourself isn't allowed.

Want to know more?

Facebook has a FAQ page here detailing what is or isn't allowed with names.

