(Pocket-lint) - So, you've finally become sick of seeing that old high school friend you haven't seen in 15 years share his radical political thoughts on Facebook. Been there. You can choose to mute these types of annoying people, or you can just unfriend them and be done with it. Whatever your reason may be, it's really easy to unfriend someone on Facebook.

How to unfriend someone on Facebook

To unfriend someone, you need to go to their profile on Facebook. Go to the search field at the top of Facebook and look up the person by typing in their profile name.

Now, follow these steps:

Select the Friends button below their cover photo. Select Unfriend, then tap OK.

These steps are the same whether you use Facebook from the Facebook mobile apps, mobile browser, or desktop website.

POCKET-LINT VIDEO OF THE DAY

What happens when you unfriend someone?

The person you unfriended will no longer be in your friend list and their access to your profile and information will be limited if it's not public. They won't be notified. Note that you'll also be removed from that person's friends list, and if you want to be friends with this person again on Facebook, you'll need to add them as a friend again.

How to stop someone from friending you

If you don't want someone to see your profile, add you as a friend or send you a message, you will need to block their profile. See our guide for more: How to block someone on Facebook.

How to unfriend a deactivated profile

If you can't find the person you want to unfriend using search, their profile may be deactivated - but you can still unfriend a deactivated profile.

Dashlane can keep your employees' passwords safe By Pocket-lint Promotion · 23 August 2022 If you're concerned about your organisation's security, this is a no-brainer.

At the top of Facebook, select your profile picture. Go to Friends (desktop) or See All Friends (mobile). Select Friends to the right of the profile you want to unfriend. Select Unfriend.

Want to know more?

For more Facebook hacks, see our tips and tricks guide: 23 Facebook tips and tricks you probably didn't know about.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.