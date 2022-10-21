(Pocket-lint) - Meta Pay, formerly known as Facebook Pay, is a handy way to send money to friends, buy goods on Marketplace and more.

If you've been using Meta Pay but set it up with a card that you no longer want to use, or if you want to stop using it entirely, it's probably a good idea to remove your payment details.

Thankfully, Meta makes removing a payment method super easy. Here's what you need to do.

How to remove a payment method from Meta Pay

Navigate to Facebook.com From your home feed, click on your profile picture at the top right In the drop-down menu, select Settings & privacy, then Settings From the menu on the left, select Account settings, then Facebook Pay To remove a payment method, click your card, then click Remove Card and then Remove

POCKET-LINT VIDEO OF THE DAY

If you are trying to remove the primary payment method for your Facebook ads account, you won't be able to do so unless you add another payment method first.

However, if you're trying to close your Facebook Ads account, too, then we've got that covered below.

How to close your Facebook Ads account

Navigate to Facebook Ads Manager account settings Enter your password, if required Click Deactivate Ad Account, which is found below the ad agency header You'll be asked to confirm the deactivation and if you like you can provide a reason for deactivation Click Deactivate Ad Account

Your account should now be closed unless you have any outstanding payments to fulfil. In that case, your account will be closed once payment has been made.

Writing by Luke Baker.