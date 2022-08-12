(Pocket-lint) - Meta has announced it is testing secure storage on Messenger that will allow you to back up end-to-end encypted chats, and it is also testing plans to turn end-to-end encryption on by default for message threads on the platform.
End-to-end encyption means that only participants of messages can view them and Meta doesn't have access unless you have reported the messages. It's a feature available on other Meta platforms like WhatsApp, though not Messenger at the moment.
Currently, you have to opt in to end-to-end encrypted messages on Messenger through opening a secret conversation - which you can read how to do below - and those messages are then stored on your device so if you lose it, you'll lose the messages too.
Along with testing default end-to-end encyption, Meta is also testing secure storage to back up those messages in case you lose your phone or want to restore your message history on a new, supported device.
Secure storage means Meta won't have access to your messages unless you have reported them, like with the messages themselves. You'll need a pin to restore messages on a new device.
Meta has said: "This week, we'll begin testing default end-to-end encrypted chats between some people. If you're in the test group, some of your most frequent chats may be automatically end-to-end encrypted, which means you won't have to opt in to the feature.
It added: "You'll still have access to your message history, but any new messages or calls with that person will be end-to-end encrypted."
How to send an end-to-end encrypted message on Messenger
If you don't want to wait for end-to-end encryption to be turned on by default on Messenger, you can still send a private and secure message, you'll just need to follow these steps:
- Open Messenger
- Tap on the chat with the contact you want to securely chat with
- Tap on their profile icon at the top of the display
- Tap on 'Go to secret conversation'
- You are now in a end-to-end encypted conversation