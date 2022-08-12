(Pocket-lint) - Meta has announced it is testing secure storage on Messenger that will allow you to back up end-to-end encypted chats, and it is also testing plans to turn end-to-end encryption on by default for message threads on the platform.

End-to-end encyption means that only participants of messages can view them and Meta doesn't have access unless you have reported the messages. It's a feature available on other Meta platforms like WhatsApp, though not Messenger at the moment.

Currently, you have to opt in to end-to-end encrypted messages on Messenger through opening a secret conversation - which you can read how to do below - and those messages are then stored on your device so if you lose it, you'll lose the messages too.

Along with testing default end-to-end encyption, Meta is also testing secure storage to back up those messages in case you lose your phone or want to restore your message history on a new, supported device.

Secure storage means Meta won't have access to your messages unless you have reported them, like with the messages themselves. You'll need a pin to restore messages on a new device.

Meta has said: "This week, we'll begin testing default end-to-end encrypted chats between some people. If you're in the test group, some of your most frequent chats may be automatically end-to-end encrypted, which means you won't have to opt in to the feature.

It added: "You'll still have access to your message history, but any new messages or calls with that person will be end-to-end encrypted."

If you don't want to wait for end-to-end encryption to be turned on by default on Messenger, you can still send a private and secure message, you'll just need to follow these steps:

Open Messenger Tap on the chat with the contact you want to securely chat with Tap on their profile icon at the top of the display Tap on 'Go to secret conversation' You are now in a end-to-end encypted conversation

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.