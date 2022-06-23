Facebook Pay becomes Meta Pay with a digital wallet coming for the Metaverse

(Pocket-lint) - Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has announced that the company is rebranding Facebook Pay to Meta Pay and is creating a digital wallet for the metaverse. This rebranding is the first step towards that goal but in the meantime, the plan is to keep things the same.

In other words, Meta Pay will still be an easy way to send money to friends and family on Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger. It can also be used to pay for your shopping or donate to causes you care about with ease.

According to the official post, the future plans for Meta Pay will see it become a secure digital wallet for use in the metaverse and one that'll let you securely manage your identity and how you pay for things. This will include both managing payment and ownership of different digital items.

Users will be able to buy and sell all manner of digital items including everything from digital clothing to art, music, virtual experiences, special virtual events and much more. Being able to prove ownership of these digital items is going to be an essential part of the metaverse experience and so Meta Pay is being adapted to meet those needs.

The idea is to create a seamless way to manage all this across any metaverse experience. This in turn should not only create a safe and secure experience but also add value to digital goods which in turn will let creators benefit more in future.

Writing by Adrian Willings.