(Pocket-lint) - Meta has announced it's launching an online store where all its users - from Facebook, Instagram, and Messenger - can buy digital clothing for their avatars. But these aren't no-name clothes.

These are luxury fits from fashion houses such as Prada, Balenciaga, and Thom Browne. You can get everything from a hoodie to a suit in the store, Meta teased. In a Facebook post, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said more brands would be added to the store soon. "Digital goods will be an important way to express yourself in the metaverse and a big driver of the creative economy", he said.

The metaverse is something Facebook has been pushing hard in recent months. Zuckerberg views it as the future of the internet - one where AR/VR will play a crucial role and where people will work, play, and interact in a shared virtual space. It's all a bit hyperbolic at this point and has its fair share of critics.

This is also far from the first time fashion houses have partnered with tech giants to offer digital fashion. In Fortnite, there are Balenciaga skins, and in Roblox, you can visit Gucci Town, for instance.

Still, it's notable that Meta has partnered with such huge brands at launch.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.