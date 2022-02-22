What are Facebook Reels? Plus how to make and share them

(Pocket-lint) - Meta is globally rolling out Reels to all users of Facebook's iOS and Android apps in more than 150 countries. Here's everything you need to know about Reels, including how they work on Facebook.

Also: Instagram Reels: Everything we know about the TikTok clone

Often described as a clone of TikTok, Reels actually first debuted on Instagram last year.

Facebook didn't begin rolling out Reels until 2021 - and it was limited to the US. In 2022, Facebook released Reels globally. (Keep in mind Meta, which owns Facebook, also owns Instagram.)

Anyway, with Reels, you can make quick videos and edit them - including by adding music to or using audio from another person’s video. Reels can be recorded in a series of clips or all at once using video uploads from your phone’s photo library or by uploading new video during the creation process. You can also "remix" others’ videos (duet them) and upload clips up to 60 seconds in length. You can save drafts, too, and Meta is adding even more clipping tools in 2022.

TikTok, which helped popularise short-form video content, offers all these capabilities. But, unlike with TikTok, you don't have to download anything else to use Reels. Just open Facebook or Instagram.

Here is how Facebook describes Reels:

"Facebook Reels are a new way to create short, entertaining videos, get discovered by new audiences and be part of cultural moments on Facebook. Effects and music can be added to your reel or use your own original audio, allowing you to bring your ideas to life and share them with your audience. Reels you create will appear in places like Facebook Feed, the Reels section on Facebook, or your Reels profile."

To create a Facebook Reel, follow these steps:

.Tap Create from the Reels section on Feed Or tap the camera icon in the top right corner when viewing a reel. Add video to your reel: Tap the record button to add new video.

Tap the photo icon in the left corner to add video clips to your reel. Add audio, text, effects, captions, or a timer to your reel. Tap their respective icons on the right side of your screen. Tap Next when you’re finished. Write a description for your reel. Choose an audience. Reels are public by default. (See notes below for more details.) Tap Share Reel to publish your reel. It will live in your Reels profile, where people can find any reels you’ve shared.

Note: If you are 18 and older, reels on Facebook are set to public, but you can change the audience for each individual reel. Your friends may also see your reels in areas like Facebook Feed.

At the moment, on Facebook, the Reels you create will appear in places like Facebook Feed, the Reels section on Facebook, or your Reels profile.

But Meta said that, starting in February 2022, users will be able to share Reels in more places on Facebook, including in Stories and the platform’s Watch tab.

Yes. If you have a public Instagram account, you will be asked to opt-in to share your Instagram Reels on Facebook. Likes and comments will be shown on the reel on both Instagram and Facebook.

Meta recently added more "monetisation" ads to Facebook Reels. That means you'll see banner ads that appear as a semi-transparent overlay at the bottom of a reel, for instance, or static sticker ads "that can be placed by a creator anywhere within their reel". Facebook is also giving creators in "nearly all countries where in-stream ads are available" access to its ad-placement program.

Facebook is also rolling out paid Stars - which is a way for followers to directly donate to creators.

Get Malwarebytes Premium today to go beyond antivirus and stop worrying about online threats. Available on Windows, Mac, Android, iOS, and Chrome, Malwarebytes secures your devices, files, and privacy 24/7. Real-Time Protection uses AI and machine learning to keep you safe from online threats, even emerging threats that no one has ever seen before. Malwarebytes effortlessly crushes adware and potentially unwanted programs that slow down your devices. The all-in-one cyberprotection dashboard highlights your security status in real time, so you're not kept in the dark on what’s going on with your devices. Start protecting your devices today with Malwarebytes.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.