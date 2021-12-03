How to split a bill with friends using Facebook Messenger

(Pocket-lint) - Meta has introduced a new bill-splitting feature, called Split Payment, in Facebook Messenger.

The company is testing the feature in the US that should make it easier for Messenger users to divvy up a utility bill with roommates, for instance, or split a restaurant or bar tab with friends. You will be able to ask people for money directly in a group chat and even see who has paid their portion.

"If you’ve struggled with dividing up (and getting paid back for) group dinners, shared household expenses, or even the monthly rent, it’s about to get easier", explained Meta in a blog post. "We’re starting to test Split Payments, a free and fast way to share the cost of bills and expenses".

Each person in the group chat needs to have a payment method linked to their account to send or receive money. If you already have a payment method linked, any money sent to you is transferred right away, though it may take your payment provider up to 3-5 business days to post the money to your account. To learn how to link a payment method, see Facebook's support hub here.

Open the latest version of the Messenger app. Start a group chat with the friends you want to request money from. Tap + (or four-button icon) at the bottom of the chat. Tap the Payments icon. Tap Get Started. Select one or multiple friends you want to request money from. Tap Next. Enter the total amount you want to request. You can tap next to each person’s name and request different amounts. Below the total amount, add a note explaining what the payment is for. Tap Review in the top right, then tap Confirm request.

Open the latest version of the Messenger app. Open the group chat you received a payment request in. Tap Pay below Payment Pending. Tap Pay, then tap Confirm [dollar amount] Payment. If you created a Facebook Pay PIN, enter it to confirm your payment.

No. Meta said Split Payments is a "free and fast" way to share the cost of bills.

Meta is currently trialing the feature. It hasn't announced how widespread the test is - but it is currently limited to Messengers users in the US.

Check out Facebook's blog post and support page for more information.