Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Apps
  3. App news
  4. Facebook app news

Facebook to ditch face recognition software entirely

Author image, Contributing editor · ·
News Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
Facebook Facebook to ditch face recognition software entirely
The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - Facebook has made a somewhat surprising announcement, confirming that it is going to turn off all of the facial recognition software that it has been using as part of its app and website's photo suite. This is the system that recognises who's in your photos as you upload them.

In the process of discontinuing the system, Facebook has again defended it as helpful to the partially sighted or disabled users who might find it challenging to manually tag their friends and loved ones in photos, but also admitted that the pros do not outweigh the cons at the moment.

Its blog post announcing the change confirms that the social media giant acknowledges the many concerns about facial recognition software abounding in society at the moment (not that those concerns are particularly new), explaining that this is partly why it's ending its involvement.

Effectively, if you have opted into using automatic tags at any point, the template being used to identify you will be deleted at the same time as the system is no longer available for anyone to use. This means we can safely estimate that Facebook will be deleting the "face-prints" of hundreds of millions of users.

It's a bolder step than we're used to from tech giants like Facebook (sorry, Meta) and it's telling that the blog post concludes by reaffirming the potential usefulness of facial recognition in the future, but for now this is a pretty major step that privacy campaigners will likely welcome with open arms.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills. Originally published on 3 November 2021.
Recommended for you
What is Microsoft Loop and why isn't it built into Teams?
What is Microsoft Loop and why isn't it built into Teams? By Maggie Tillman ·
Microsoft Teams enters the metaverse race with virtual spaces and avatars
Microsoft Teams enters the metaverse race with virtual spaces and avatars By Maggie Tillman ·
How to see who's tracking you online and how to easily stop it
How to see who's tracking you online and how to easily stop it By Maggie Tillman ·