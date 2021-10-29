(Pocket-lint) - Facebook, the company, has announced it will be called Meta from now on, and it is giving its hardware units some new names, too.

CTO Andrew Bosworth revealed on Thursday that the company plans to retire its Oculus branding, including for the Oculus Quest virtual reality headset and product line. Starting next year, the Oculus Quest will be called the Meta Quest, and the Oculus App will turn into the Meta Quest App.

"VR will be the most immersive way for people to access the metaverse and as we look toward our goal of bringing [one billion] people into VR, we want to make it clear that Quest is a Meta product," explained Bosworth in a Facebook post following the Connect 2021 keynote. "For this reason, we’re simplifying our brand architecture and shifting away from the Oculus brand for our hardware".

As part of the rebranding, some Oculus services will be renamed Horizon. "[We'll] expand Meta Horizon as the brand that will encompass all of our first-party immersive social experiences,” Bosworth said. “You’ve seen this already with Horizon Workrooms and Horizon Worlds".

Bosworth added: "Soon you’ll see us shift from Oculus to Horizon Home, Horizon Venues, Horizon Friends, and Horizon Profile".

The Facebook Portal range is getting rebranded, as well. I'll start to be called "Meta Portal" sometime within the next few months.

"We’re bringing our brands and products closer to Meta, which is the umbrella for all our products and services," Bosworth said. "When people buy our products, we want them to clearly understand that all of these devices come from Meta and ladder up to our metaverse vision".

Finally, Bosworth announced in his post that the entire VR and AR division he heads, Facebook Reality Labs, will be renamed Reality Labs.