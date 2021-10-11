Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Where is Facebook's new Audio hub? Easily find podcasts and soundbites

- Audio hub now live in iOS and Android app for US users

(Pocket-lint) - In early 2021, Facebook announced a host of new audio-based features. Now, it is launching a dedicated hub for them, so you can easily find podcasts, live audio, and short-form clips on the platform. The social network is essentially gathering all its audio formats into a new "Audio" tab. 

Where is Facebook's Audio hub located?

Facebook's new Audio hub can be found in the Facebook app for iOS and Android devices. It is a tab located in the Facebook Watch section.

  1. Open the latest version of the Facebook mobile app.
  2. In the bottom navigation bar, select Watch.
    • It's the "TV with a play button" icon.
  3. You'll notice various tabs at the top of Facebook Watch:
    • For You
    • Live
    • Music
    • Audio
    • Following
  4. Select Audio. 

This new hub will help Facebook users find audio content from their favourite creators, discover new content, and access content they've saved for later. At launch, the Audio section will highlight content from the creators you’re already following as well as personalised recommendations and suggestions.

Who can access Facebook's Audio hub?

It is rolling out to all of Facebook's mobile users in the US.

Why does Facebook care about audio?

The mobile app Clubhouse became a huge success at the beginning of the year, forcing Facebook and others to enter the live audio market to compete. Twitter, for instance, developed a Spaces feature, while Facebook has developed several new audio functions, which are slowly rolling out. As reported by TechCrunch, Facebook has started making its Clubhouse rival, Live Audio Rooms, “more broadly available to global users". It is also beginning to roll out Soundbites.

Which audio features is Facebook developing?

The social network is working on three main products: Soundbits, Podcasts, and Live Audio Rooms.

  • Soundbites: Short audio clips - or “an audio version” of Reels, according to CEO Mark Zuckerberg.
  • Podcasts: Facebook is making a podcast discovery tool.
  • Live Audio Rooms: Host audio discussions and even record and distribute your conversations.

Want to know more? Check out: Watch out, Clubhouse: Facebook announces Live Audio Rooms and Soundbites.

