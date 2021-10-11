(Pocket-lint) - In early 2021, Facebook announced a host of new audio-based features. Now, it is launching a dedicated hub for them, so you can easily find podcasts, live audio, and short-form clips on the platform. The social network is essentially gathering all its audio formats into a new "Audio" tab.

Facebook's new Audio hub can be found in the Facebook app for iOS and Android devices. It is a tab located in the Facebook Watch section.

Open the latest version of the Facebook mobile app. In the bottom navigation bar, select Watch. It's the "TV with a play button" icon. You'll notice various tabs at the top of Facebook Watch: For You

Live

Music

Audio

Following Select Audio.

This new hub will help Facebook users find audio content from their favourite creators, discover new content, and access content they've saved for later. At launch, the Audio section will highlight content from the creators you’re already following as well as personalised recommendations and suggestions.

It is rolling out to all of Facebook's mobile users in the US.

The mobile app Clubhouse became a huge success at the beginning of the year, forcing Facebook and others to enter the live audio market to compete. Twitter, for instance, developed a Spaces feature, while Facebook has developed several new audio functions, which are slowly rolling out. As reported by TechCrunch, Facebook has started making its Clubhouse rival, Live Audio Rooms, “more broadly available to global users". It is also beginning to roll out Soundbites.

The social network is working on three main products: Soundbits, Podcasts, and Live Audio Rooms.

Soundbites: Short audio clips - or “an audio version” of Reels, according to CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Short audio clips - or “an audio version” of Reels, according to CEO Mark Zuckerberg. Podcasts: Facebook is making a podcast discovery tool.

Facebook is making a podcast discovery tool. Live Audio Rooms: Host audio discussions and even record and distribute your conversations.

Want to know more? Check out: Watch out, Clubhouse: Facebook announces Live Audio Rooms and Soundbites.